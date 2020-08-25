LETTER: We must work together to beat pandemic

We must all pull
together to beat
this pandemic
As the pandemic unfolded, it took me back to 1997, when I lost my 6-year-old son in a car accident. When he died, my entire being wanted to reject the reality of what had happened.
People who live through this kind of catastrophic loss learn a new reality: We are not as in control of our lives as we thought.
The pandemic is destroying our lives in a way we have never experienced. We are all grieving. The stages of grief are denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. Being isolated from each other and the lack of human touch makes the grief process that much harder.
People are angry. Some think blame will somehow change their reality or that wearing a mask and social distancing is against their constitutional rights. Others are trying to strike a bargain by only following some of the recommendations.
Many of us are depressed and frightened, experiencing loss of income, lack of work, evictions—the list is endless. Unlike a natural disaster, this reality is relentless and will continue to ravage our country unless everyone follows the medical guidelines. We cannot wait for a vaccine to be produced.
Jesus’ lessons and those of other religions tell us to treat others as we want to be treated. Social distancing and wearing a mask is not about taking away one’s freedom, it is about doing what we can for the good of all.
I invite you to pray that we can all work through our grief to achieve acceptance of this pandemic. We must join together to stop its spread in our nation and on our planet.
Ann Ridgeway
Locust Dale
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!