We need better local river stewardship
Regarding your July 3 editorial [“Some relatively good news about the Bay”] I’d like to move the needle a little closer to home.
While we can all agree to put greater pressure on the EPA and Pennsylvania to keep their promises to protect the watersheds we all hold dear, clearly Virginia, local governments in Fredericksburg and Stafford, and private citizens in particular could all be better stewards.
By all means write our Virginia legislators, as they’re holding a special session in August. But what about our neighbors? Yes, it’s nice to be able to eat blue crabs again, thinking that the Chesapeake Bay is recovering, but “relatively” means just that—not universally.
What are we doing locally? Why aren’t Fredericksburg and Stafford challenging the historic sites on the Rappahannock River that have used loopholes to clear-cut their viewsheds? What about private landowners who cut away trees, rip up natural river buffer pollinator meadows and use precious water resources to sprinkle turf they seeded on a floodplain?
Local river organizations who hold events at such places and turn a blind eye should be held accountable, culprits who destroy riparian zones should be fined, and local councils might consider less parking lots and hard surfaces along the river.
Virginia waterways provide a $5 billion tourist industry, account for 45,000 related jobs, and another $1.5 billion in seafood sales. Virginia’s waters need to be looked after for the economic value they provide.
And they need to be cherished for their beauty, and for the healthy outdoor environment our families treasure.
Marilynn Mendell
Fredericksburg
