LETTER: We need to reaffirm our founding creed

We need to reaffirm our founding creed
For most Americans and many others throughout the world, the United States has been seen as an exceptional nation. This is not based on any inherent value in our culture or our corporal nature. American exceptionalism is founded on a creed, which states that we are endowed by the creator with inalienable rights and human dignity.
That notion had roots in the writings of John Locke and the Magna Carta, but it was implemented in a way never before imagined in the “American Experiment” and has since become ingrained in Western thought.
Thomas Jefferson and others recognized slavery as inconsistent with that aspirational creed. But as it presented an insolvable barrier at that time, they left it unresolved. The loss of 620,000 lives in the Civil War served in part to resolve that disparity.
Martin Luther King, Jr. realized the aspirational nature of our founding creed when he said in his “I Have A Dream” speech, “We have come to our nation’s capital to cash a check. When the architects of our republic wrote the magnificent words of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, they were signing a promissory note to which every American was heir.”
Dr. King worked to fulfill the aspirations of our founders.
Matt Walsh, a cultural and political commentator, has stated, “The United States no longer exists.” In his view, we are no longer united because too many no longer believe in our founding creed, in inalienable rights, or in the inherent dignity of every person.
I hope he’s wrong. I felt pride when I saw demonstrators in Hong Kong carrying the American flag. They were claiming the basis of American exceptionalism. I hope that we can reclaim our civil dialogue and once again affirm and unite around our founding creed.
Mr. Franklin’s question stands: “Can we keep it?”
Stan Huie
Spotsylvania
