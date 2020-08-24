LETTER: Wearing masks effective in slowing COVID-19 transmission

Wearing masks slows COVID-19 transmission
As we are seeing in other parts of the country, the Rappahannock Area Health District has reported a rise in COVID-19 cases in our community. This rise in local cases highlights the continued importance our community members should place on following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines to protect one another from a virus for which there is no vaccine and no cure.
We are in this together. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Keep social distance.
Science has proven that masks are effective in slowing the transmission of the virus. In communities where mask adoption has been mandated or voluntarily embraced, statistics show a reduction in death and infection.
Recent studies in Health Affairs, The Lancet, and other medical journals compared the COVID-19 growth rate before and after mask mandates in various states. They show that mask mandates led to a slowdown in the daily COVID-19 growth rate over time.
Health Affairs data suggested the first five days after a mandate, the daily growth rate slowed by 0.9 percent compared to the five days prior to the mandate; and at three weeks, the daily growth rate had slowed by 2 percent.
Internationally, countries that have embraced wearing masks or mandated them have had a significantly lower death rate due to COVID-19.
That’s why we are here. As the leaders of the health care organizations serving our community, and on behalf of the thousands of doctors, nurses, and employees throughout our health systems, we ask you to please help us keep our communities safe.
Wear a mask. Wash your hands regularly. Keep your distance when you must be near others. Together we will overcome this challenge.
Karen Dulaney
Executive Director,
Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic
Dr. Michael P. McDermott
President and Chief Executive Officer,
Mary Washington Healthcare
David McKnight
Chief Executive Officer,
Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
