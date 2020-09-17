LETTER: What are you voting for?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What are you voting for in November?

Several letters have recently been published supporting the Democrat ticket that expressed no plan for America, only that President Trump is bad and Joe Biden is a nice guy.

I’m not voting Republican just for Trump, but because I want to protect the First and Second Amendments. I’m voting for the republic we live in, the Electoral College, and for our jobs to remain in the U.S.

I’m voting for law and order and respect for our police and military, who protect our country. I’m voting against human trafficking and slave labor in China.

I’m voting for the American flag and for freedom of religion. I’m voting against rioting and looting and the groups that endorse this behavior.

I’m voting for the unborn who have the right to live and for all Christians who feel the same. My vote is not just for one person, but for my country, and to preserve freedom for my children and grandchildren.

So what are you voting for? For the candidate who lied about his law scholarship and class ranking, and whose staff paid bail for the felons in Minnesota?