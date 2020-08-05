Violence is a

growing cancer

Fifty years ago, a seed of violence was planted. We now have a cancer of evil.

It is consistently, continually, constantly being stoked under the false guise of advancement, safety, fairness, and equality from all directions—educationally, morally, politically, medically, capitalistically to produce fear, hatred and destruction.

When is the right time to halt the cancer growth before it extinguishes us out of greed and self-importance?

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stated, “ The time is always right to do what is right. Violence is immoral because it thrives on hatred rather than love.”

Margaret Meskunas

Locust Grove

