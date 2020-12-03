LETTER: What's the difference between vaccine priority list, death panels?

The CDC’s new distribution review panel, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, is set to release its priority list of who will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine first. It appears that the final “deciders” will be unelected state health officials in each state.

At the top of the list has always been health care workers and first responders. But lately, the list has expanded to include other groups with a less tenuous claim to priority.

Can someone please explain the difference between today’s CDC’s advisory panel for vaccine priority and the Obama/Biden-era death panels for health care that were proposed over six years ago?

Richard Soehngen

Stafford