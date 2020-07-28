When will Trump’s actions be enough?

Will Donald Trump’s corruption ever end? Will his enablers ever say “Enough!”

In 1954, U.S. Army counsel Joseph Welch put an end to Sen. Joe McCarthy’s self-serving sideshow of slander when he said, “Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”

Today, I’m afraid, those words would have no impact. In recent days, Trump commuted the sentence of pal Roger Stone. (Note: Stone was convicted of seven felonies by a jury of his peers).

Himself a draft dodger, Trump hounded Purple Heart recipient Alexander Vindman into early retirement for doing his patriotic duty in telling truth to power. Worst of all, he has ignored evidence that Russia is systematically murdering American soldiers.

How can anyone condone this lawless, un-American behavior in a man whose life is supposed to be an aspirational example for our children?

Enough?

Scott Lyons

Spotsylvania

