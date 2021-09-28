 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Where is the outrage over failing schools?
0 comments

LETTER: Where is the outrage over failing schools?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Where is the

outrage over city’s failing schools?

Your editorial on Sept. 14 [“Local school rankings are disappointing”] was a wake-up call for Fredericksburg, but it appears it fell on deaf ears.

I looked forward to see the response from the community in Letters to the Editor. I was greeted by pleas of “Don’t turn Virginia into California” and “Don’t let GOP turn Virginia into Texas.”

Did no one read that 93.9 percent of schools in Virginia scored higher than our Fredericksburg schools in SOL testing?

Our teachers, our school administrators, our School Board and our elected officials are failing our youth miserably! Where is the outrage?

Wake up, Fredericksburg.

Dr. Gary P. Hussion

Fredericksburg

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert