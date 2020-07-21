Why only the AP’s point of view?
Can you tell me why the vast majority of FLS articles are written by AP writers? If you don’t have the in-house staff , shouldn’t you use articles written by a more diverse group of outside sources?
You certainly give the impression that you support a very left-leaning ideology by using AP articles almost exclusively.
Robert Devine
Stafford
