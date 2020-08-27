LETTER: Why people use descriptive adjectives

Why people use descriptive adjectives
In response to Rev. Ken Letterman’s letter to the editor on Aug. 20 [“Donnie’s attempt at humor was demeaning to many”] about Donnie Johnston’s Aug. 13 column [“Who is that masked man?”], it seems that Rev. Letterman doesn’t realize that Donnie’s column was tongue-in-cheek.
Now that I say that, will tongues and cheeks all over the world be offended? Is that labeling?
If we can’t refer to a person in relation to descriptive gender—such as “bald man” or “old lady”—how should we refer to them? Something as innocuous as the words “bald” or “old” have no negative connotation unless it’s assigned by the reader. They are descriptive words.
People often use these words to describe themselves. I often refer to myself as “old,” especially if I’m talking to a young person. In Rev. Letterman’s way of thinking, I guess I shouldn’t use the word “young” either.
Rev. Letterman referred to himself as a “retired Presbyterian minister.” Why did he feel the need to say retired or Presbyterian? He was giving himself an identity. People use descriptive words all the time to give themselves identity.
Kamala Harris refers to herself as an “African Asian American.” Should she just say woman? Since Rev. Letterman objects to assigning a gender, I guess Ms. Harris can only say she’s human.
And I don’t think there is one woman—oops, human!—who hasn’t thought at one point in her life that her butt was big.
Tina Buchanan
Spotsylvania
