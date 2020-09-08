LETTER: Will 2020'S worst crisis be a contested election?

Will 2020’s worst crisis be a contested election?
This has been a year of one crisis after another.
And now we could be facing maybe the worst of all catastrophes in 2020: a bitterly contested presidential election, because of giving all voters the option of voting by mail from fears of the coronavirus.
Unfortunately, our attempts to avoid the pandemic with mail-in voting could result in far worse problems for our fragile democracy.
Our democratic system is already in jeopardy. For 2016, only 55.7 percent of people of voting age voted in the general election, putting the U.S. near the bottom of voter participation for developed countries.
But a worse crisis looms for this 2020 election than voter participation. Mail-in voting security, with its potential for foul play, presents one of the candidates (most likely President Trump, if he loses) the opportunity to contest the election on the grounds that mail-in voting was “rigged” by ballots being destroyed, altered or lost in the mail; received late and not counted; fraudulently duplicated, etc.
Mail-in voting could easily give a person with Trump’s history of seemingly unscrupulous attempts to sabotage our elections the reason to stoop that low again. If this election is contested for any reckless, connived reason associated with mail-in voting or otherwise, and is undemocratically settled by our Republican Supreme Court in Donald Trump’s favor, the results will be a revolting subversion of democracy that will be felt in the streets far worse than in Portland or Kenosha.
If we are to have any chance to salvage “We the People” from the snares of tyranny, we must go to the polls and vote in-person using prescribed safety measures.
Future generations are not likely to remember the hardships of the coronavirus, but will remember the generations that allowed our precious democracy to be destroyed by underestimating the perilous power of evil, arrogant aspirations.
Andrew Johnston
Fredericksburg
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!