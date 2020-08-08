Letter: Will Democrats finish what they've started?

Will Democrats
finish what they
have started?
Cancel culture has finally succeeded in exposing the Democrat Party. I’m not hopeful that Democrats are honest enough to come to terms with the movement they instigated. Hypocrisy is amazing as we watch Democrat leaders and the mainstream media ignore truth. Even Virginia’s anti-statue, Democrat governor is still in office after being exposed for wearing blackface.
In June 2020, Nancy Pelosi had busts of Confederate leaders removed from the House of Representatives. Inconvenient truth, most of those busts were Democrats.
Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas is proposing a wonderfully woke thing. He and numerous Republicans in the House of Representatives introduced a resolution to remove any items that name, symbolize or mention any political organization that has ever held a public position supporting slavery or the Confederacy from the House or its property. It also calls for changing the name of the Democrat Party.
I don’t have enough space here to mention a fraction of historic Democrat racism. I’ll give just a few examples. Democrat platforms of 1840 and 1856 supported slavery. In 1917, Democrat President Wilson began racial segregation for government employees. The 14th Amendment, giving full citizenship to slaves, was opposed by 100 percent of Democrats in Congress. The 15th Amendment, giving slaves the right to vote, was passed with zero support of Democrats in Congress. More recently, the party held a 60-day filibuster against the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Historic cleansing is wonderful and liberating. Don’t expect Democrats to be honest. Watch how they attack Republicans. It’s an election year after all.
Dave Kendall
Stafford