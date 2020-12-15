LETTER: Wittman did not represent constituents in Texas lawsuit

Wittman didn’t serve constituents in Texas lawsuit

Representative Rob Wittman recently attached his name on behalf of Virginia’s 1st District to an amicus curiae brief in support of a lawsuit filed in the Supreme Court of the United States by the State of Texas against the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the states of Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

This lawsuit asked the Supreme Court to invalidate the presidential election results in those four states.

As an attorney having reviewed the filings, this action taken by the State of Texas was frivolous by any measure.

First, Texas lacked standing to challenge the way that other states conduct their elections.

Second, the arguments advanced by Texas have already been reviewed by federal courts in the appropriate venues and have repeatedly been rejected by those courts. The lawsuit was summarily rejected by the Supreme Court, as it should have been.

This lawsuit was an attempt to overturn a legitimate election and only served to sow division and undermine the peaceful transition that should be taking place.