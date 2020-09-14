LETTERS: Communists in sheep's clothing undermine republic

Communists in sheep’s clothing undermine republic

Our cold war with the “Evil Empire” made the use of the word Communist a serious drawback, but Communist Party leaders declared that by working within our established political parties, they could destroy our American republic from within.

So the Communist Party ran progressive socialists as members of the “left” of our established parties. They hid in plain sight as Democrats, Republicans and Independents. Common sense tells us that we cannot be either free or independent if Congress controls our income, so the framers made it unconstitutional for Congress to tax the income of American citizens. They reasoned that if Congress ever acquired such power, it would mark the beginning of the end.

Well, Congress gave Communism a leg up in 1913 when its progressive dream of income taxation began with the ratification of the 16th Amendment.

There are other pillars of Communism that the progressive socialists have been building within our legislatures. It has been tough to do, for they have been fighting against the greatest freedom-loving people in history. They could not make an open frontal attack, but had to be masters of deceit instead.