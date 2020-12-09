 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
QUIZ: How Christmas & Hanukkah have been celebrated throughout U.S. history
0 comments

QUIZ: How Christmas & Hanukkah have been celebrated throughout U.S. history

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PHOTO: Interfaith family

The Cohen family celebrates both Christmas and Hanukkah.

 File / Mike Derer / Associated Press

ALTHOUGH it will undoubtedly be different this year, the majority of people in the United States will celebrate Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, from Dec. 10 through 18, or Christmas, commemorating the birth of Jesus of Nazareth, on Dec. 25.

The quiz below, from the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University, provides an opportunity for you to test your knowledge of the holidays’ traditions and history in America.

1. In what year was Christmas declared a federal holiday?

A. 1870

B. 1898

C. 1921

D. 1956

2. Which U.S. president said, “It is the day when we remind ourselves that man can and must live in peace with his neighbors and that it is the peacemakers who are truly blessed” in his annual Christmas message?

A. Woodrow Wilson

B. John F. Kennedy

C. Ronald Reagan

D. Barack Obama

3. Which U.S. president had a Christmas Tree farm on his property?

A. Ulysses S. Grant

B. Calvin Coolidge

C. Franklin D. Roosevelt

D. George W. Bush

4. Which president first lit the National Menorah at the Ellipse across from the White House?

A. Harry Truman

B. Lyndon Johnson

C. Gerald Ford

D. Jimmy Carter

5. The governor of which state said in a proclamation that “the message of (Hanukkah) resonates powerfully with the fundamental principles of American life because this nation was founded on the principles of hope and religious freedom”?

A. Connecticut

B. Georgia

C. Iowa

D. Nevada

6. According to Jewish studies professor Tatjana Lichtenstein, by the 1950s 40 percent of Jewish households in which U.S. city had Christmas trees?

A. Boston

B. Chicago

C. Los Angeles

D. New York City

7. According to the book “Hanukkah in America: A History,” two rabbis from which city are responsible for popularizing Hanukkah in our country?

A. Cincinnati

B. Minneapolis

C. Philadelphia

D. Richmond

8. What is Santa Claus called in Hawaii?

A. Kanakaloka

B. Kamehameha

C. Mahalo

D. Ohana

9. Thomas Nast, the preeminent political cartoonist of the 19th century, popularized our modern vision of Santa Claus in the holiday illustrations he drew for which publication?

A. Reader’s Digest

B. The New Yorker

C. Harper’s Weekly

D. The Atlantic Monthly

10. The U.S. Postal Service released its first Hanukkah stamp in what year?

A. 1996

B. 1898

C. 1951

D. 2000

Sarah A. Morgan Smith is director of faculty for the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University, Ashland, Ohio. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

ANSWERS:

1. A, 2. B, 3. C, 4. D, 5. C, 6. B, 7. A, 8. A, 9. C, 10. A

ANSWERS: 1-A, 2-B, 3-C, 4-D, 5-C, 6-B, 7-A, 8-A, 9-C, 10-A

Sarah A. Morgan Smith is director of faculty for the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University, Ashland, Ohio. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EDITORIAL: Expunge law-abiding Virginians’ tag numbers
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Expunge law-abiding Virginians’ tag numbers

Police departments claim they need Automated License Plate Readers to help them locate stolen vehicles and fugitives from the law, but it should be easy enough to program the system to immediately discard any tag numbers that are not on the stolen vehicle or most-wanted lists.

EDITORIAL: A timely Yuletide gift for Culpeper parents
Opinion

EDITORIAL: A timely Yuletide gift for Culpeper parents

The amount of money that will be distributed to affected families by Culpeper’s Child Care Relief Program—a few hundred dollars at best—will not make up for the lost income or educational setbacks caused by the school closures. But it’s a long overdue acknowledgement that taxpayer parents who pay public school teachers’ salaries also deserve some remuneration when they have to shoulder a large part of the burden.

EDITORIAL: More trade means more resilience
Opinion

EDITORIAL: More trade means more resilience

Increasing Virginia’s $19 billion international trade by 50 percent over the next 15 years is an ambitious goal that will require a concerted push by both government and business. But if there’s any silver lining to this pandemic, the need to identify and aggressively pursue more international trade opportunities will help build a stronger state economy that can better withstand future disruptions.

Opinion

COMMENTARY: No shirt, no shoes, no shots ... no service?

Reminding people they need to come back for a second shot is innocuous. But will governments really limit this data’s use to a calendar entry? And what about private businesses? Or will they use it to sort non-card-carrying citizens as part of a public health strategy?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert