QUIZ: How Christmas & Hanukkah have been celebrated throughout U.S. history

ALTHOUGH it will undoubtedly be different this year, the majority of people in the United States will celebrate Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, from Dec. 10 through 18, or Christmas, commemorating the birth of Jesus of Nazareth, on Dec. 25.

The quiz below, from the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University, provides an opportunity for you to test your knowledge of the holidays’ traditions and history in America.

1. In what year was Christmas declared a federal holiday?

A. 1870

B. 1898

C. 1921

D. 1956

2. Which U.S. president said, “It is the day when we remind ourselves that man can and must live in peace with his neighbors and that it is the peacemakers who are truly blessed” in his annual Christmas message?

A. Woodrow Wilson

B. John F. Kennedy

C. Ronald Reagan

D. Barack Obama