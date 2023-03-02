America is a nation in a hurry.

Even when there is nowhere to go, we want to hurry up and get there. Sometimes this “always in a rush” attitude makes no sense, but it has become part of our culture.

There was a time when Americans could relax, but no more. Now we must move from one exciting moment to the next at breakneck speed. “Get it done in a hurry so I can move on! I have no time to waste.”

That attitude is creeping into every aspect of our lives and now it has become part of baseball with the introduction of the pitch clock, a rule designed to speed up the game in keeping with society’s frantic way of life.

The new rule — one of three that will go into effect this season — gives the pitcher only 15 seconds between pitches. If he goes longer than 15 seconds, the batter is awarded a ball. If the batter takes longer than 15 seconds to get ready, he is charged with a strike.

It is an attempt to speed up the game, which without question has slowed down over the past three decades. MLB wants to return it to a faster pace, hurry up and get the game over with.

Baseball has always been a relaxing game. It, at least to date, has been one of the few major sports played without a clock. It moves at its own pace. An inning may take two minutes, or it may take 30 minutes, depending on how many hitters get on base.

That’s part of the game’s charm. No clock. No set time. You play until you finish. You go to a ballgame and spend Sunday afternoon relaxing in the sun. Baseball was good for your soul.

That was then. Now, Americans can’t wait to get to a game and by the third inning, they can’t wait to leave and move on to their next adventure. A relaxing game has no charm for a society that is mentally incapable of relaxing.

So, we speed it up, get it over with quickly, make the game as hectic as our lifestyle. Put the batters and the pitchers on edge. Make it a game where we watch the clock more than we watch the action.

No matter that a family of four pays $300 for tickets. Give them less time for more money. “OK, you kids have seen three innings of a Major League Baseball game. Now let’s get out of here. We have other things to do.”

What the owners are doing is taking the strategy out of the game. Baseball has always been a thinking man’s game, but the powers that be would take that aspect of the game away, as with the new “no shift” rule.

No, I don’t like shifting three players to the right or left of second base, but if that’s what is needed to get the batter out, then so be it. It is strategy, coming up with a way under the rules to give yourself an advantage. It applies to all aspects of life, from personal finance to sports.

The shift is nothing new. Managers came up with the Ted Williams shift in the late 1940s. But unlike today’s batters, Williams adjusted and didn’t allow the shift to bother him.

And that’s what happens in most sports. One team comes up with a strategy and it is up to the other team to adjust. Today’s players refuse to adjust. In another reflection of society, they simply demand that their advantage not be taken away.

Hitters don’t want to change; instead, they want the rules to change. Left-handed hitters feel entitled to right field and putting an extra fielder over there makes them mad, even if the left side of the infield is completely open to them.

But, as society does with demanding children, baseball gives in.

Limiting a pitcher to only two throws to first base also defeats a player’s attempt at employing strategy. When the pitcher has no more pickoff attempts left, the runner can take his lead halfway to second base without concern because the guy on the mound can no longer throw over (if he does, the runner automatically gets the next base.

Baseball is a mess and it gets more ridiculous every season. Next year, we will likely have computers calling balls and strikes. We are not only taking strategy out of the game but also the human element.

There may come a day when Major League Baseball will have robots pitching and hitting, much like a computer game.

You laugh? Pitch clocks and electronic umpires take us one step closer to that scenario.

Remember, we can make robots that throw faster and hit longer home runs than humans and they can be programmed to play faster.

And “fast” is what baseball is now all about.