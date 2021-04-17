 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WHAT SHOULD BE THE MAIN MESSAGE ON EARTH DAY 2021 FORUM 1: Our problems are interconnected
0 comments
WHAT SHOULD BE THE MAIN MESSAGE ON EARTH DAY 2021?

WHAT SHOULD BE THE MAIN MESSAGE ON EARTH DAY 2021 FORUM 1: Our problems are interconnected

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I N 2020, the climate crisis came to my doorstep—again. Just eight years after my parents’ home was destroyed by Superstorm Sandy, record-breaking wildfires swept through the West, claiming homes, lives and even an entire town.

For one terrifying day, my sky turned orange; for weeks afterward, my family and I and millions of others breathed smoky, unhealthy air.

We were far from alone. From Australia, to Honduras, to Iowa and the Gulf Coast, 2020 brought climate disasters to communities around the world, including those that have already been pummeled by storms made fiercer by climate change. It’s clearer than ever that we must take immediate action to prevent the climate crisis from getting even worse.

Earth Day isn’t the only day we should spend working to make that happen, of course. But it’s a useful ritual that can draw everyone’s attention back to an issue that can seem too overwhelming to even think about. It’s an opportunity to set aside the voice that says, “I’ll deal with that tomorrow,” and consider what we can do to protect our shared home for ourselves, our kids and future generations—right now.

We’ve suffered through years of escalating crises. How about we make 2021 the year of starting to solve our biggest problems—at the pace and scale that’s needed?

This year offers the best opportunity we’ve had in years—maybe ever—to pass meaningful climate legislation. With allies in Congress and the White House and a rapidly approaching deadline to stave off the worst effects of climate change, it’s time for an all-out mobilization that meets the crises our country faces at the speed and scope we need.

We have no more time for limited, piecemeal action. According to a 2018 report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, getting us off track for catastrophic levels of warming will require “rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society” over the next nine years.

In that time, we’ll need to transform how we generate energy, how we get around, how we grow food and much else.

We don’t have the luxury of tackling the climate crisis in isolation, either. Millions of Americans remain out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Racial injustice remains a deep and continuing crisis for communities of color—and one of the ways it manifests is in disproportionate exposure to toxic air and water and climate disasters.

We need solutions as big and as interconnected as the problems we face.

The THRIVE Act, which will be introduced to Congress this month, is a roadmap out of our country’s crises. It would invest $1 trillion a year for a decade to create over 15 million family-sustaining jobs—enough to end the unemployment crisis—while cutting climate pollution nearly in half by 2030 and cleaning up pollution in communities of color.

It would invest in sectors across our economy, like clean manufacturing, clean energy and transportation, upgrading infrastructure and buildings, protecting our lands, regenerative agriculture, and care for children and the elderly, with at least half of the investments going to the communities on the frontlines of the climate crisis.

All of these jobs would include strong wage and benefit guarantees, access to unions, and equitable hiring practices that recruit women and people of color.

The THRIVE Act already has support from a broad coalition of unions, environmental organizations, racial justice groups, faith groups and cultural institutions. Its roots are in plans created by grassroots environmental justice organizations, which serve those most affected by pollution, and its central provisions are popular with voters across the country.

But to turn THRIVE into a reality, we’ll have to do more to build a multiracial, cross-class coalition powerful enough to push it through Congress. That’s another reason to return to the spirit of the original Earth Day, which was largely organized by people with ties to the civil rights movement. They saw environmentalism as one part of a larger struggle for justice.

As Denis Hayes, coordinator of the original Earth Day celebration, put it, their “goal is not to clean the air while leaving slums and ghettos, nor is it to provide a healthy world for racial oppression and war.”

This Earth Day, let’s remember that all our struggles are connected. If we want to build a better world, we’ll need to take action to solve the climate crisis and ensure that everyone has access to a healthy environment—and we’ll need to fight for economic opportunity and freedom from racial inequality.

When we come together across lines of race, class and geography to fight for solutions as large as the issues we face, there’s no limit to what we can win. This is our moment to create a livable future for all. We have no time to waste.

Mike Brune is executive director of the Sierra Club. He wrote this for InsideSources.com

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EDITORIAL: Local control, it seems, cuts both ways
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Local control, it seems, cuts both ways

The essence of local control is that residents of a particular jurisdiction should be able, through their elected representatives, to decide what public art is displayed. That means that residents do not have to be bound by the choices of past generations. But it also means that contemporary choices will also be subject to the same standard in the future, so memorials erected today may wind up being torn down tomorrow. Nihil durat in aeternum. (“Nothing lasts forever.”)

EDITORIAL: Just say no to public collective bargaining
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Just say no to public collective bargaining

State legislators expressly excluded public servants who work for the commonwealth from their new public collective bargaining law for political subdivisions. They don’t want to have to deal with never-ending negotiations and demands for more money and benefits from state employees. And that should be an object lesson to all local jurisdictions that are considering taking lawmakers up on their offer.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: REC’s focus on reducing power outages

According to the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, one source is responsible for at least 1,000 power outages per year, which takes a large toll on the regional economy, and an even larger toll on residents’ peace of mind, as they never know if or when they will be targeted next.

COMMENTARY: Fearsome Foursome forming an alliance against China
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Fearsome Foursome forming an alliance against China

Always looking for ways to form a united coalition against the rising power of China, the U.S. has masterminded what’s called “the Quad” of four countries, including the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia. The common denominator for these four countries, all quite far geographically from one another, is their fear of China. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert