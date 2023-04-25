They aren't likely to be drafted this weekend, but two other former local standouts besides Robert Soderholm and E.J. Jenkins may have futures in pro football, either in the NFL or elsewhere.

Riverbend High School graduate TyJuan Garbutt was a three-year starter at defensive end for Virginia Tech. Garbutt (6-2, 268 pounds) posted 12 sacks among his 121 career tackles and was named Atlantic Coast Conference defensive lineman of the week after registering a sack, a forced fumble and batting down a pass against Boston College last September.

And North Stafford graduate Devin Ravenel ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash at James Madison University's pro day last month. Ravenel (6-1, 174) caught 24 passes for 312 yards and shared the team lead with seven touchdown receptions as a redshirt senior in 2022. His brother Brandon also played receiver at JMU before a brief professional career in Spain.

-Steve DeShazo