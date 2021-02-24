Other races coming to Verdun

For those who regret missing out on the Dead of Winter 5K, there are plenty of other opportunities to get some exercise at the scenic outdoor facility just off Rixeyville Road at 17044 Adventure Bound Trail in Culpeper County.

Interested runners can run a 5K race on Tuesdays starting March 30 through April 27, paying $30 for five races, or $25 if you register before March 9.

Races begin shortly after 7 p.m. Teams will be picked each night so they can be scored cross country style, just for fun, and the final night will be a relay race.

All race fees support Verdun Adventure Bound community recreation and education programs.

Runners may also come on any one of the Tuesday night races--March 30, April 6, 13, 20 and 27--individually for $10, or $8 in advance.

On Saturday, May 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. a continuous relay race for four-person teams will be held at Verdun.

Teams will trade laps on a short, approximately 2-mile course, in regular succession, for the duration of the race.

The team completing the most laps, or the same number of laps in the shortest time, will be the winner in their category.