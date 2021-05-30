Pandemic, elements can't stop resilient Culpeper High graduates

Victoria Soderholm, daughter of CCHS principal Danny Soderholm, likened the resolve of this senior class to that of a bouncing ball during her speech.

“Life may throw us to the ground, but we can choose to bounce back,” she said. “We must ask ourselves: Are we elastic and adaptable? Can we choose to be resilient?”

The Blue Devils’ resilience paid off. Despite the unrelenting precipitation and unseasonably cold 50-degree temperatures, 268 of them marched across the stage and received their diplomas at the conclusion of the hourlong ceremony.

“We spent over a year wondering what kind of graduation we were going to have,” CCHS graduate Alexus Thomas said afterward. “The rain and cold was not ideal obviously, but we got our diplomas. Just like the pandemic, it didn’t stop us from turning our tassels and finishing high school.”

“For it to rain the entire time was perfectly fitting for how strange this year has been,” added graduate Riley Harrison. “I’m happy that I made it to this point and proud of all my classmates because we dealt with the adversity and made it through.”

Also undeterred by the elements were the families of the graduates, who filled up socially distanced pods of six chairs each that were located on the field surrounding the graduates.