Parties look to turn emtion of ruling into votes

YARDLEY, Pa.—The shock quickly turned to sadness for Victoria Lowe.

The 37-year-old lawyer, working outside a cafe in suburban Bucks County, Pennsylvania, said she couldn’t believe the Supreme Court stripped away the constitutional right to abortion that women have had her entire life. She started to cry.

“I don’t understand how they could reach this conclusion,” the Democratic Party supporter said.

In the immediate aftermath of one of the Supreme Court’s most consequential rulings, it was too soon to know how deeply the political landscape had shifted. But in this politically competitive corner of one of the most important swing states in the U.S., embattled Democrats hope to harness the emotion from women like Lowe to reset what has been an otherwise brutal election year environment.

For much of the year, the threat to abortion rights has seemed somewhat theoretical, overshadowed by more tangible economic challenges, particularly inflation and rising gas prices. But the Supreme Court’s decision ensures that abortion will be a central issue in U.S. politics for the foreseeable future.

In Pennsylvania, the future of the procedure could hinge on November’s elections. For now, women here will continue to have access to abortion up to 24 weeks. Republicans are poised to change state law, however, should they maintain control of the legislature and seize the governorship in November. Doug Mastriano, the GOP nominee for governor, opposes abortion with no exceptions for rape, incest or the life of the mother.

Democrats in Pennsylvania and beyond initially appeared to unite behind their collective outrage, fear and sadness.

At the same time, members of the Democratic National Committee raised the prospect of a silver lining within the high court’s historic gut punch.

“Democrats have a real opportunity right now to harness this anger, to harness the sadness,” Democratic strategist Mo Elleithee said during a meeting of a DNC subcommittee.

Democratic-aligned groups moved to deploy the resources to warn of what’s at stake in this year’s midterms. NARAL Freedom Fund and Priorities USA Action immediately spent $300,000 on digital advertising.

Republicans, for their part, sought to downplay their excitement about winning the decades-long fight against abortion rights, aware that the ruling could energize the Democratic base, particularly suburban women.

Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life, said she expected abortion opponents to turn out in huge numbers this fall, even if Democrats might be motivated by Friday’s ruling.

She called it “a great day for unborn children and mothers.” “Because it’s been a so-called right for 50 years doesn’t mean it was right,” Tobias said.

Polling shows that relatively few Americans wanted to see Roe overturned.

In 2020, AP VoteCast found that 69% of voters in the presidential election said the Supreme Court should leave the Roe v. Wade decision as is. Still, recent surveys tend to show other issues rising above abortion as the most important problems facing the country.

Other issues like the economy, COVID-19, health care and gun violence ranked as higher priorities for voters in a December poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. But the exponential rise in the percentage citing reproductive rights as a key concern suggests the issue was resonating with Democrats as the Supreme Court considered overturning Roe.

Such concern wasn’t limited to Democrats.

Not far away, 75-year-old Karen Sloan was smoking a cigarette outside a cafe in the Delaware River town of Bristol. A self-described Republican, she said Friday’s ruling upset her.

“You’re taking away someone’s rights and that to me is more important,” Sloan said. “It’s a big thing in the United States for women.”