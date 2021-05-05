By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—Federal agents served a search warrant at a boutique resort in Homer, Alaska, saying they were looking for a laptop stolen from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, one of the Homer Inn and Spa owners said.

Agents on Wednesday confiscated laptop computers and a cellphone, owner Marilyn Hueper said. A cellphone belonging to her husband, Paul Hueper, was also forensically audited by agents but not confiscated, she said.

Marilyn Hueper said agents also claimed there was photographic evidence that she was inside the Capitol during the riot; something she denies. No arrests were made Wednesday.

The couple attended then-President Donald Trump’s rally in Washington on the day of the insurrection but denied entering the Capitol.

Marilyn Hueper told Kenai radio station KSRM the agents confirmed to her they were looking for Pelosi’s laptop. The Huepers did not return a call made by The Associated Press.

Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, confirmed Jan. 8 that a laptop was taken from a conference room but said “it was a laptop that was only used for presentations.”