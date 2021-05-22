Petunia
Instead of a proposed EPA rule, Congress should consider changes in the law allowing tens of millions of existing HFC-using central air conditioners to live out their useful lives undisturbed by any climate measures.
Police said officers discovered two injured men following the shooting, though neither was hit with a direct shot.
Dylan D. Whetzel was killed by multiple shots to the head before his dismembered remains were recovered in some Spotsylvania County woods earl…
Stafford County elementary students would start their school days earlier than in past years and high school students would start later under …
The Fredericksburg Food Cooperative opened quietly at the corner of U.S. 1 and Princess Anne Street on April 1, but the response from the comm…
A murder charge against a young King George County man has been dropped.
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.
A Spotsylvania County man was charged with attempted burglary this week after being caught on a surveillance camera that was installed followi…
As of noon Monday, GasBuddy showed 31 percent of the state’s stations were out of gas, down from about 50 percent Friday.
Fauquier Sheriffs Office: early on Friday, suspects also broke glass on the front door of Little Caesar’s, but did not enter.