PLAY OFF: Knights will hand Pendleton reins to single-wing attack

Jeremy Jack was expecting a breakthrough 2018 season out of DeAnthony Pendleton.
The Spotsylvania High School head football coach witnessed the work Pendleton put in to prepare for his sophomore campaign.
But Pendleton suffered a minor injury that sidelined him briefly.
That short stint on the bench was all Ty-Shaun Colbert needed to run away with the job of workhorse ball carrier in the Knights’ single-wing offensive attack.
Colbert excelled two years ago and in 2019 he rushed for 1,354 yards and 21 touchdowns en route to first-team All-Area honors.
“You always have that conversation that injuries shouldn’t keep guys out,” Jack said. “But when Colbert stepped in it was like one of those deals where it’s a Catch-22.”
Jack no longer has the one-two punch of Colbert and Pendleton.
Colbert has enrolled in Massaponax to complete his high school career just 900 yards short of the Knights’ all-time rushing record.
That leaves Pendleton, a 5-foot-9, 235-pound senior, as the most-experienced running back in Spotsylvania’s offense.
He’s looking to build on a junior season in which he rushed for 632 yards and seven touchdowns as he helped the Knights finish 7-4 and reach the Region 4B playoffs.
After Colbert took over during Pendleton’s sophomore season the latter still finished with 10 scores.
Pendleton is eager to see what he can do as the premier back when practice for the upcoming season is scheduled to begin Feb. 4.
“It’s not really pressure,” Pendleton said. “Ty-Shaun is a great running back and anything he does I’m always going to praise him. But I’ve got to do my part. It’s my time to show out and do what I’ve got to do for the team.”
Pendleton won’t have to carry the load alone.
Junior speedster Joseph Gonzalez returns at running back after suffering a broken tibia early last season. Gonzalez didn’t suit up again until the team’s playoff loss to Patrick Henry-Ashland.
The addition of quarterback Montie McMorris, a transfer from Massaponax, allows former signal-caller Jake Naccarato to shift to his more natural tight end and H-back role.
Naccarato suffered a broken collarbone in the regular season finale last fall.
“We’ve got a lot of versatile guys,” Jack said. “We’re just getting back and getting things in tune to make sure that on our first practice we’re ready to go.”
Jack’s players are staying in shape during the COVID-19 pandemic with in-home workouts and conditioning at the school.
He’s hopeful that those who participate in winter sports will be in even better shape come February than they would’ve been for a typical late summer start.
Basketball and wrestling get going in December.
Jack said he expects his winter sports athletes like Pendleton to hit the ground running. Pendleton is a guard for the Knights’ hoops team.
“I know COVID isn’t good but the best thing about the pandemic is that we get to play in February and I know everybody on the roster is working hard in the weight room getting bigger, stronger and faster,” Pendleton said. “We have until February and everybody is still gaining while some people might be at home doing nothing, playing video games and relaxing.”
Conditioning will be pivotal as Pendleton is also expected to help lead Spotsylvania’s defense from his middle linebacker position.
Last season he recorded 50 tackles, including nine for a loss. He registered four sacks and forced two fumbles. But without Colbert, his ability with the ball in his hands will be most heavily relied upon.
Jack said Pendleton isn’t as fast as Colbert but may be stronger. He said Pendleton’s “low center of gravity” makes him tough to bring down.
“It’s always hard to replace a guy like Colbert,” Jack said. “But in respect to DeAnthony, he’s an accomplished back in his own right.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526
