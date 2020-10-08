PLAY OFF: Knights will hand Pendleton reins to single-wing attack

He’s hopeful that those who participate in winter sports will be in even better shape come February than they would’ve been for a typical late summer start.

Basketball and wrestling get going in December.

Jack said he expects his winter sports athletes like Pendleton to hit the ground running. Pendleton is a guard for the Knights’ hoops team.

“I know COVID isn’t good but the best thing about the pandemic is that we get to play in February and I know everybody on the roster is working hard in the weight room getting bigger, stronger and faster,” Pendleton said. “We have until February and everybody is still gaining while some people might be at home doing nothing, playing video games and relaxing.”

Conditioning will be pivotal as Pendleton is also expected to help lead Spotsylvania’s defense from his middle linebacker position.

Last season he recorded 50 tackles, including nine for a loss. He registered four sacks and forced two fumbles. But without Colbert, his ability with the ball in his hands will be most heavily relied upon.

Jack said Pendleton isn’t as fast as Colbert but may be stronger. He said Pendleton’s “low center of gravity” makes him tough to bring down.

“It’s always hard to replace a guy like Colbert,” Jack said. “But in respect to DeAnthony, he’s an accomplished back in his own right.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

