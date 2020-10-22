PLAY OFF: Massaponax's Swain, Romero are waiting to impress college recruiters

The COVID-19 pandemic has allowed Massaponax senior safety Mike Swain to concentrate on getting bigger, faster and stronger.

The downside is that Swain and other members of the Class of 2021 without a definitive college home have nowhere to showcase the gains they’ve made until a condensed six-game schedule begins in February.

The Virginia High School League season is slated to start after National Signing Day, but Swain is hopeful he’s able to convince more college coaches to look his way in his final campaign.

“With Mike, it’s unfortunate. It’s no other way to look at it,” said Anthony Wallace, who has conducted speed training with Swain and other Fredericksburg-area standouts. “He isn’t the same kid he was the last couple of years.”

Swain (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) has added 15 pounds of muscle while increasing his speed.

He’s attended weight training with his teammates at the home of senior quarterback Luke Morley during the pandemic. Swain said he’s increased the speed of his decision-making on the field, gotten more physical and has more range to cover the deep passing game.

He was eager to showcase his ability to college recruiters but, like other players in Virginia, he has to wait.