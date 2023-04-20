The two suspects in the March 26 shooting death of 18-year-old Jasiah Smith were apprehended Thursday afternoon in Maryland, police said.

Lorenzo A. Brooks, 16, and Aaron Randolph Carter, 19, both of Fredericksburg, were taken into custody in Temple Hills, Maryland, Fredericksburg police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said. They are being held at the Upper Marlboro Corrections Center without bond pending extradition to Virginia.

Smith, a senior at James Monroe High School, was shot multiple times outside a home in Bragg Hill. He was found lying in a parking space that afternoon in the 400 block of Chadwick Court.

Brooks and Carter were identified as suspects, but police had been unable to find them until Thursday. The U.S. Marshals Service assisted city police in tracking them down.

Brooks is charged with first-degree murder, while Carter is charged with second-degree murder. Both teens are charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Although Brooks is a juvenile, he could be tried as an adult. The motive for the slaying remains unclear.