Police charge man in connection with Stafford shooting

A man who police said led them on a pursuit Monday following a shooting incident in the England Run area of Stafford County has been charged with felony eluding.

Rakeem R. Caldwell, 24, of King George County was also charged with distributing marijuana. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The pursuit started after deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Elkton Drive in southern Stafford, Stafford Sheriff's spokesman Ryan Wilbur said. A red sedan was seen leaving the scene, and Deputy S.A. Russo spotted the vehicle on Enon Road.

The driver let one passenger out in the area of Hulls Chapel Road before continuing on to U.S. 1, where he crashed into Russo's cruiser in the area of Potomac Creek. Two young adults suffering from gunshot wounds were in the vehicle.

Wilbur said detectives are still trying to identify the man who was let out of the fleeing vehicle. He was described only as a black man wearing an orange hat and a black, puffy coat.

The shooting victims were taken to an area hospital and police are still trying to determine who shot them and why.

Wilbur said detectives have spent considerable time collecting evidence and talking to witnesses. Police are asking anyone who may have video of the commotion or any other information to call the Sheriff's Office at 540/658-4400.