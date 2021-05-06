Police reform, Amazon deal among key topics as Democratic candidates for governor debate in Bristol

THE RICHMOND TIMES–DISPATCH

BRISTOL—All five Democrats vying to become Virginia’s next governor took the debate stage in Southwest Virginia Thursday, just shy of a month until voting closes in the June 8 Democratic primary.

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe—whom polls show is far ahead of the other candidates—fielded the most attacks throughout the night. Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy took the most forceful swings at McAuliffe, calling him “Virginia’s past.”

Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond, touted a long list of legislative victories; Del. Lee Carter of Manassas cemented his place to the left of the field; and, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who last month made headlines for comparing himself to Emmett Till, largely focused Thursday night on the policy questions at hand.

McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014–18, said during the hour-long debate in Bristol that he is the right candidate to take on the eventual Republican nominee, whom he said would threaten liberal policies and Democratic control of the legislature.