Police reform, Amazon deal among key topics as Democratic candidates for governor debate in Bristol

THE RICHMOND TIMES–DISPATCH
BRISTOL—All five Democrats vying to become Virginia’s next governor took the debate stage in Southwest Virginia Thursday, just shy of a month until voting closes in the June 8 Democratic primary.
Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe—whom polls show is far ahead of the other candidates—fielded the most attacks throughout the night. Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy took the most forceful swings at McAuliffe, calling him “Virginia’s past.”
Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond, touted a long list of legislative victories; Del. Lee Carter of Manassas cemented his place to the left of the field; and, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who last month made headlines for comparing himself to Emmett Till, largely focused Thursday night on the policy questions at hand.
McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014–18, said during the hour-long debate in Bristol that he is the right candidate to take on the eventual Republican nominee, whom he said would threaten liberal policies and Democratic control of the legislature.
The candidates met in far Southwest, an area where job growth has stalled. All five candidates agreed the area could benefit from intensified focus on economic development, and all agreed greater public spending on broadband would be key to improving life in the region and other rural parts of the state.
The debate—the candidates’ second of five—was hosted by the Democratic Party of Virginia and WCYB, an NBC affiliate.
On a couple of pertinent issues, all five candidates:
- agreed to support ending qualified immunity for police officers in Virginia, a policy that restricts citizens from suing officers who violate their civil rights for financial damages in civil court.
- said that they would reject any proposal to ban transgender student athletes from competing in a sport that aligns with their sexual identity.
Carter took issues with the other four supporting tax breaksfor Amazon in exchange—”a handout” to Jeff Bezos, he said—for the corporate giant locating its second headquarters in Northern Virginia.