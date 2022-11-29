Police searching for driver in hit-and-run involving officer

Stafford County authorities Tuesday night were looking for a driver who struck a deputy with her car during a traffic stop, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said a speeding Nissan Altima was stopped at 3:43 p.m. near the intersection of Garrisonville and Eustace roads. As the deputy approached on foot, the driver struck him and his motorcycle before hitting another vehicle on the roadway. The deputy suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Kimmitz said the driver fled east on Garrisonville Road before stopping at the 610 Car Wash, where she and a juvenile passenger got out of the vehicle and ran. After an extensive search that included a drone and a police dog, the teenage girl was found and detained.

Kimmitz said the driver is believed to have fled to another county. She had not been apprehended Tuesday evening, but police know who she is.