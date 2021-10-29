Pro football: Dan and Tanya Snyder entered the week looking to extinguish an ongoing controversy. It's now burning even hotter.

RICHMOND—The decision not to release a report into widespread sexual harassment at the Washington Football Team continues to generate headaches for the NFL.

This week marked the first time the league’s owners had met in-person since the pandemic, and the ongoing controversy took center stage in New York.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stood by his decision not to release the report by attorney Beth Wilkinson, saying it would jeopardize the “incredibly brave” women who came forward to report their experiences.

“When you make a promise to protect that anonymity, to make sure that we get the right information, you need to stand by that,” Goodell said. “So we’re very conscious of protecting those that came forward.”

However, a group of 40 of those women have repeatedly called for the investigation to be released, and only five hours before Goodell’s comments, the Chicago Blackhawks released a similar report, of more than 100 pages, with redactions that protected anonymity.

Attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who represent the group of 40 former Washington employees, released a statement condemning Goodell’s actions.