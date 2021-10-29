Pro football: Dan and Tanya Snyder entered the week looking to extinguish an ongoing controversy. It's now burning even hotter.

RICHMOND—The decision not to release a report into widespread sexual harassment at the Washington Football Team continues to generate headaches for the NFL.
This week marked the first time the league’s owners had met in-person since the pandemic, and the ongoing controversy took center stage in New York.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stood by his decision not to release the report by attorney Beth Wilkinson, saying it would jeopardize the “incredibly brave” women who came forward to report their experiences.
“When you make a promise to protect that anonymity, to make sure that we get the right information, you need to stand by that,” Goodell said. “So we’re very conscious of protecting those that came forward.”
However, a group of 40 of those women have repeatedly called for the investigation to be released, and only five hours before Goodell’s comments, the Chicago Blackhawks released a similar report, of more than 100 pages, with redactions that protected anonymity.
Attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who represent the group of 40 former Washington employees, released a statement condemning Goodell’s actions.
They wrote, in part: “You have misrepresented the wishes of our clients, and likely those of the other women and men who came forward, to justify your decision to bury what we know would be a damning report, having sat through dozens of interviews. Our clients came forward with details of the harassment and abuse that they suffered with the reasonable expectation that they and the public would be provided with the findings of the 10-month-long investigation.”
Things weren’t going much better for the NFL inside the meetings.
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that during the session, team co-CEO Tanya Snyder read a prepared statement apologizing for the negative attention the case has brought, but did not take responsibility for the events, and said that she and her husband, owner Dan Snyder, were being extorted by their former investment partners.
Breer said he spoke with two owners who agreed with a characterization of the remarks as “tone-deaf.”
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis told reporters he welcomed the release of a written report.
The league now faces a Nov. 4 deadline to turn over documents to Congress about the investigation. Goodell said the league will cooperate with the inquiry, but would not release the report.
Dan Snyder was not at the meeting, part of what his lawyers have described as a voluntary separation from day-to-day matters of running the team.
“I do think he’s been held accountable,” Goodell said. “I think we gave an unprecedented fine. Dan Snyder has not been involved with the organization for now almost four months.”
The fine of $10 million was levied against the team, not Snyder personally. Any suspension was never made official, and Washington coach Ron Rivera told DC radio station The Team 980 at the start of October that he and Snyder talk “once or twice a week.”