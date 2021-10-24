Pro football: Washington at Green Bay

“We’re such a better football team than what our record says,” Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. “But at the end of the day, you can only go by what we’ve done. We’re what, 2–5? That’s just who we are. Losing teams find ways to lose games and winning teams find ways to win games.”

Rodgers withstood back trouble and went 27 of 35 for 274 yards with touchdown passes to wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard and TE Robert Tonyan.

The reigning MVP said his back felt a little stiff Saturday and “was killing me” when he woke up.

He thanked team rehabilitation coordinator Nate Weir and chiropractor Mike Zoelle for getting him ready to play.

“Maybe you guys know this or don’t know this, but there’s an antiquated procedural thing in our league where the most important night of sleep, we stay at a hotel,” Rodgers said with a smirk. “And I don’t want to blame it on the hotel—it’s a nice hotel—but my bed at the house that I sleep in every other night of my time here in Green Bay would probably be a little bit of a better option, I think. That’s just my opinion.”

Washington’s Taylor Heinicke was 25 of 36 for 268 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for a game-high 95 yards on 10 carries.