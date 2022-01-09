Pro football: Washington beats Giants on Gibson TD run, McCain's 2 INTs

Gibson carried the load with his cutback runs on stretch plays. He finished the season with 1,037 yards, highlighted by a game-clinching 18-yard TD after New York got within 12–7 in the fourth quarter on Jake Fromm’s first NFL touchdown pass.

“I’m putting it out there on the field,” Gibson said. “I feel like with what I’m doing, I can be in this league for a long time as I want to be one of the greats. I got a long road ahead of me. I’ve just got to keep pounding.”

Fromm’s 22-yard touchdown to Darius Slayton was the only highlight for the Giants (4–13), who finished a miserable second season under Joe Judge with a six-game losing streak.

Gettleman’s four-year tenure as GM is likely over after a fourth-straight double-digit losing season. This one was marked by injuries, including one that sidelined quarterback Daniel Jones the last six weeks.

Neither Gettleman nor the team’s ownership spoke after the game.

Judge’s status depends on what co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch want. He has a group that plays hard, but doesn’t have the talent—particularly on the offensive line.