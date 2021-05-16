Pro hockey: Followup on Bruins-Capitals playoffs series

By The Washington Post
WASHINGTON—Goaltender Ilya Samsonov rejoined his teammates on the ice Sunday at the Washington Capitals practice facility. Whether he takes the ice Monday against the Boston Bruins is another question.
Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette would not confirm if the 24-year-old goalie would be an option in net for Game 2 of the teams’ Eastern Conference first-round playoffs series.
“I’m going to focus on what’s directly in front of me and the fact we’ve had great goaltending,” Laviolette said. “I’ve got a goaltender that just came back, is on the ice for the first time today, we’re going to evaluate and see where he’s at.”
The Capitals beat the Bruins in overtime with a 3–2 win at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Rookie Vitek Vanecek started the game, but left only 13:10 into the first period with a lower-body injury. He is officially listed as day-to-day. Laviolette had no update to the severity of Vanecek’s injury.
“We’ll see,” Laviolette said. “I’m not sure. I’m not sure if it’s a short day-to-day or a longer day-to-day.”
Craig Anderson, 39, made 21 saves in relief of Vanecek and appears in line to start Game 2. Pheonix Copley was the emergency backup goaltender on Saturday.
It is unclear if Copley will be dressed as the No. 2 on Monday, or if that duty will fall to Samsonov, who hasn’t played in a game since May 1 when he let in three goals off 26 shots in the 3–0 loss to Pittsburgh. It took him extra time to get back into game shape after appearing on the coronavirus list earlier this season.
Anderson appears to be the likely candidate to get the Game 2 start.
The team also recalled Zach Fucale to the active roster on Sunday. He played for the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa., this season.
Anderson made four regular season appearances before coming off the bench on Saturday.
“We’re really happy with the way Anderson has played for us in the games that he has played,” Laviolette said. “You’re talking about an experienced goaltender who has been there and done that, has excellent numbers in the regular season and the postseason, when called upon with our organization, has answered the bell. And so again we’re going to focus more on what’s directly in front of us and available.”
“[He was in a] tough spot [Saturday], I think, to put somebody in, but Andy’s answered the bellreally his whole career, but he’s answered it for us when we needed him,” Laviolette said following the game of Anderson’s effort.
Anderson joked that he was well-rested from having played so little during the season.
“I think opportunity knocks, you make the most of your opportunity,” Anderson said. “I’ve been here before, so I can share my experiences with Vitek and Samsonov and to now get the opportunity to live what I’ve been telling them, it’s a great feeling to kind of be involved and be a part of it.”
Along with Samsonov, center Evgeny Kuznetsov also took part in Sunday’s practice.
Both players were placed on the league’s COVID-19 protocols list on May 4, one day after both missed the previous game in New York because of disciplinary reasons.
As of Sunday, Kuznetsov remained on the list and will be unavailable to the team for a “few more days,” Laviolette said.
—Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.