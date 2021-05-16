Pro hockey: Followup on Bruins-Capitals playoffs series

It is unclear if Copley will be dressed as the No. 2 on Monday, or if that duty will fall to Samsonov, who hasn’t played in a game since May 1 when he let in three goals off 26 shots in the 3–0 loss to Pittsburgh. It took him extra time to get back into game shape after appearing on the coronavirus list earlier this season.

Anderson appears to be the likely candidate to get the Game 2 start.

The team also recalled Zach Fucale to the active roster on Sunday. He played for the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa., this season.

Anderson made four regular season appearances before coming off the bench on Saturday.

“We’re really happy with the way Anderson has played for us in the games that he has played,” Laviolette said. “You’re talking about an experienced goaltender who has been there and done that, has excellent numbers in the regular season and the postseason, when called upon with our organization, has answered the bell. And so again we’re going to focus more on what’s directly in front of us and available.”