Pro hockey: Laughton's 1st hat trick lifts Flyers past Capitals, 7-4

Vitek Vanecek stopped 10 of 14 shots before he was pulled for Craig Anderson after van Reimsdyk gave Philadelphia its first lead late in the second period.

“Sometimes you make a change to try and change the momentum of a game,” Laviolette said of the swap.

Backstrom pulled the Caps even at 4-all inside the final minute of the second period when he squeezed a spinning backhand shot underneath Hart from off Ovechkin’s feed.

But Philadelphia regained the lead 31 seconds into the third, when Couturier fired past Anderson off a rebound of Michael Raffl’s effort.

Laughton completed his hat trick to give the Flyers insurance on another rebound after Anderson’s pad save of Farabee, and Couturier added a late empty netter.

“It’s nice to get rewarded and go to the net and have that happen,” Laughton said. “It’s just a good feeling to help contribute.”

POWER BACK ON

After a rare scoreless night Thursday, Ovechkin’s opening goal marked the sixth game in the last seven when Washington has scored on the power play. The Capitals are 8–14 on the man advantage in that stretch.

MILESTONES