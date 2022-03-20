Production issues delay delivery of The Free Lance–Star

Due to production issues, delivery of Sunday's print edition of The Free Lance–Star may be delayed until 8 a.m. today.
We appreciate readers' patience and apologize for any inconvenience caused by this delay.
A recent graduate of Courtland High School in Spotsylvania intends to file a lawsuit against the Spotsylvania County School Board on Friday.
Historic rock outcrop on Buzzard's Roost site will be moved to Stafford Civil War Park.
Victim had multiple stab wounds.
Driver, 16, charged with reckless driving.
Police hope two seized cellphones will provide additional information.
FULLY TWO MONTHS into the Spotsylvania County School Board’s new ruling majority, we are running out of adjectives to describe just how bad th…
Gov. Glenn Youngkin seems to have decided that the Virginia Community College System is a convenient whipping boy for his new regime.
As a child, Bernadette Chimner was a precocious reader. She said that when she was in elementary school, she asked her school librarian for “m…
Spotsylvania man didn't heed judge's warning to show up for his jail sentence on time.
The 'magnitude' of the scope of request, by T.C. Collins, led to him being charged $435 for staff time, according to King George officials.
