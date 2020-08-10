Protesters disagree with police report, demonstrate downtown

A group of about 30 protesters took to the streets Monday in downtown Fredericksburg to express their disdain for a police report that largely justified the way police responded during protests in late May and early June.
City police Chief Brian Layton released a report Thursday that explained the city’s use of gas and rubber projectiles against a crowd of about 300 people on May 31. The report said the decision stemmed from multiple violations of law and acts of vandalism, along with the repeated ignoring of commands to disperse.
Protesters Monday continued to insist that the use of force was unnecessary and left many of them traumatized. They also claimed that many of the vandalism events listed in the report never happened.
“It’s very clear that they left out a number of details that would have shown [the police] in a bad light,” said Cameron Coates, one of the protesters. “We wanted them to take accountability, and they did everything but that.”
Laneisha Foreman called the report “useless.” She said she was among the protesters May 31 and didn’t see any of the things mentioned in the report. “That report was just a way for them to cover themselves,” Foreman said. “They’re not thinking about how they traumatized us.”
The group spent about two hours Monday marching along lanes in the downtown streets, blocking traffic and shouting “[expletive] these racist-ass police” multiple times. They also ignored dozens of warnings from city police to stop blocking the roadways.
The longest portion of the demonstration took place at the intersection of Caroline and Hanover streets, where protesters blocked traffic for 30 to 45 minutes by marching around in a circle while shouting Black Lives Matter chants. One protester, Eddie Banks, was lying in the roadway with her hands behind her back while the others marched around her.
Motorists eventually left the area by either backing up on Caroline or making a U-turn and driving the wrong way. A police officer repeatedly informed the group that they were breaking the law, but protesters ignored the warnings and continued blocking the road.
The group did the same thing at the intersection of William and Charles streets, but blocked that roadway for a much shorter period of time.
Arrests were threatened, but none were made. A group of Virginia State Police cars showed up at the end of the protest as the last of the demonstrators were leaving the area.
