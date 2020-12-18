REC works to restore power to customers

Though electrical connections are rapidly being restored, some customers and Culpeper and Orange counties remain in the dark.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative announced it has restored service to about 98 percent of member-owners who lost power in this week’s winter storm. The majority of outages remaining should be restored late Friday night, a news release from the coop stated.

REC’s line crews, vegetation management team and contractors continue to make repairs and restore service as quickly and safely as they can. Outages are now primarily concentrated in Culpeper and Orange counties. In that region, ice-laden trees broke dozens of electric poles.

“The line crews and contractors have worked nonstop since Wednesday,” said Casey Hollins, director of communications and public relations. “We are grateful for their commitment to getting the lights—and heat—back on for member-owners.”

As a safety reminder, the cooperative asks for members who are still without power, to please remember to unplug any appliances that might have been on when power went out.

Through their restoration efforts, crews have continued to follow the health and safety social distancing guidelines to protect against the spread of Covid-19, the news release stated.

—Staff report