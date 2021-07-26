Recreation: Rays win state relay crown

Stingrays Swimming participated in the Virginia Swimming Senior Long Course Champs meet July 15–18 at SwimRVA in Richmond. The boys’ team placed third out of 23 teams and the Rays were sixth overall after setting 21 team records, three wew Winter Junior National qualifiers, two new NCSA Junior National qualifiers and one new Summer Junior National qualifier. Ben Eichberg, Kyle Peck, Kyle Floyd and Logan Euker were state champions in the 400-meter free relay. They are pictured with RAYS head coach, Anthony Pedersen.