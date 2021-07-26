Stingrays Swimming participated in the Virginia Swimming Senior Long Course Champs meet July 15–18 at SwimRVA in Richmond. The boys’ team placed third out of 23 teams and the Rays were sixth overall after setting 21 team records, three wew Winter Junior National qualifiers, two new NCSA Junior National qualifiers and one new Summer Junior National qualifier. Ben Eichberg, Kyle Peck, Kyle Floyd and Logan Euker were state champions in the 400-meter free relay. They are pictured with RAYS head coach, Anthony Pedersen.
Recreation: Rays win state relay crown
Related to this story
Most Popular
Multiple charges against a woman accused of disrupting a wedding reception in Stafford County by firing multiple shots last month were sent to…
The disappointing reality is that the missing amenities were used to sell city residents on the Riverfront Park idea in the first place.
Diondrae Antwain Shade, 31, was shot multiple times in the Princess Anne Trailer Park, Sheriff's 1st Sgt. Kecia Wharton said.
Bill Reed and his wife noticed this strange offshoot growing out of a shrub in their front yard.
A North Carolina man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with a pedestrian fatality Wednesday in Stafford County invo…
The Stafford Sheriff's Office Wednesday night was investigating a pedestrian fatality in the Lidl parking lot at 1175 Warrenton Road, police said.
A young Spotsylvania County woman who drove over and killed a 92-year-old man in his yard last year was acquitted of a reckless driving charge…
A woman who was wanted in an armed robbery at a Stafford County 7–Eleven last year was taken into custody Saturday, jail records show.
Paige Lee Morelock, who had no prior criminal record, will face the possibility of up to 40 years in prison when she is sentenced Nov. 5.
The Fredericksburg cardiologist learned at an early age to see all the individual components and how they fit together as a whole.