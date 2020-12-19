Region men's basketball

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
BLACKSBURG—Nahiem Alleyne and Jalen Cone each made five 3-pointers and scored 18 points as Virginia Tech routed Coppin State 97–57 on Saturday night.
The Hokies were a season-best 20 of 37 from 3-point range, with eight players hitting at least one. Keve Aluma added 12 points and Hunter Cattoor provided 11 more.
It was the second straight win for Virginia Tech (6–1), which beat No. 24 Clemson on Tuesday after its 20-point loss to Penn State on Dec. 8.
The Hokies shot 52 percent (30 of 58) overall and outrebounded the Eagles 43–29. The Hokies face Longwood on Monday and continue conference play hosting Miami on Dec. 29.
Anthony Tarke scored 19 points for Coppin State (1–6).
East Carolina 73, James Madison 64
GREENVILLE, N.C. —Brandon Suggs had 18 points off the bench to carry the Pirates (6–1), to the nine-point victory.
Matt Lewis had 19 points and six rebounds for the Dukes (2–2).
High Point 71, William & Mary 49
WILLIAMSBURG—Lydell Elmore and John-Michael Wright each scored 14 points to help High Point (2–4) spoil the Tribe’s home opener.
Luke Loewe led William & Mary (2–2) with 13 points.
The Citadel 91, Longwood 89
FARMVILLE—Hayden Brown had 26 points and 10 rebounds as the Bulldogs (6–0) narrowly escaped a challenge from the Lancers. Kaiden Rice had 19 points for The Citadel.
Leslie Nkereuwem scored a career-high 20 points for the Lancers (1–6). Justin Hill added 18 points and seven rebounds.
vanderbilt 59, radford 50
NASHVILLE—Scotty Pippen Jr. showed flashes of his dad in scoring 25 points and dishing out seven assists to lead the Commodores (3–1) over the Highlanders (3–5). Dyland Disu added 12 points for Vanderbilt.
Chryee Walker scored 15 points and Shaquan Jules added 12 points to pace Radford (3–5).
