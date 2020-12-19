Region men's basketball

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

BLACKSBURG—Nahiem Alleyne and Jalen Cone each made five 3-pointers and scored 18 points as Virginia Tech routed Coppin State 97–57 on Saturday night.

The Hokies were a season-best 20 of 37 from 3-point range, with eight players hitting at least one. Keve Aluma added 12 points and Hunter Cattoor provided 11 more.

It was the second straight win for Virginia Tech (6–1), which beat No. 24 Clemson on Tuesday after its 20-point loss to Penn State on Dec. 8.

The Hokies shot 52 percent (30 of 58) overall and outrebounded the Eagles 43–29. The Hokies face Longwood on Monday and continue conference play hosting Miami on Dec. 29.

Anthony Tarke scored 19 points for Coppin State (1–6).

East Carolina 73, James Madison 64

GREENVILLE, N.C. —Brandon Suggs had 18 points off the bench to carry the Pirates (6–1), to the nine-point victory.

Matt Lewis had 19 points and six rebounds for the Dukes (2–2).

High Point 71, William & Mary 49