JAMES MADISON

Coach: Curt Cignetti (Fifth season, 41-8)

Last season: 9-3 (6-2 Sun Belt)

Top players: Jr. DL James Carpenter, Sr. OL Nick Kidwell, Jr. LB Taurus Jones, Sr. S Josh Sarratt, So. RB Kaelon Black.

Outlook: In their first season at the FBS level, the Dukes won a share of the Sun Belt Conference title but were ineligible for a bowl as a transition team. They'll be strong again, especially on defense, where Carpenter (5.5 sacks) leads the way. The offense will have plenty of new faces, with redshirt freshman Alonza Barnett III battling to start at QB. Local players likely to contribute are the Sarratt brothers from Colonial Forge, Josh (S) and Elijah (WR) and LB Aiden Fisher (Riverbend).

LIBERTY

Coach: Jamey Chadwell (First season)

Last season: 8-5, lost Boca Raton Bowl.

Top players: Sr. G XZauvea Gadlin, Jr. CB Kobe Singleton, Sr. QB Jonathan Bennett.

Outlook: After making four straight bowl appearances as an independent under Hugh Freeze, the Flames move to Conference USA under new coach Chadwell, who built Coastal Carolina into a contender. That's not the only turnover, though; Liberty has just eight starters returning and will count on newcomers and transfers to fill the gaps. Te schedule is forgiving, with no Power 5 Conference opponents.

OLD DOMINION

Coach: Ricky Rahne (Third season, 9-15)

Last season: 3-9 (2-6 Sun Belt)

Top players: QB Grant Wilson, WR Javon Harvey, OG Leroy Thomas, Jr. LB Jason Henderson.

Outlook: After scoring just 19.5 points per game last season, Rahne hired offensive coordinator Kevin Decker from Fordham to run a high-tempo spread offense, and Decker brought Wilson with him to play QB. Thomas, a Colonial Forge graduate, is entering his third year as starter at right guard. Henderson led all FBS players with 186 total tackles last season and may rack up plenty more on an otherwise inexperienced defense.

NAVY

Coach: Brian Newberry (first season)

Last season: 4-8 (4-4 American)

Top players: Sr. QB Tai Lavatai, Jr. FB Daba Fofana, Sr. DE Jacob Busic, Sr. C Lirion Mutezi, Sr. DL Donald Berniard Jr.

Outlook: Newberry's tenure opened with a 42-3 loss to Notre Dame in Dublin after he took over for longtime coach Ken Niumatalolo, who is now on UCLA's staff. With Lavatai at the helm, the Midshipmen will run their patented triple-option offense, which managed just 2.6 yards per rush against the Irish. The passing game, as always, is modest.

WILLIAM & MARY

Coach: Mike London (Fifth season, 23-16)

Last season: 11-2 (7-1 CAA)

Top players: Sr. RB Bronson Yoder, Jr. QB Darius Wilson, Jr. LB John Pius, Sr. DL Nate Lynn, Sr. CB Ryan Poole.

Outlook: Ranked No. 4 in the preseason, the Tribe returns 15 starters from a squad that tied the school record for victories in a season and is a serious national title contender. Yoder (1,255 rushing yards in 2022) and Malachi Imoh (722) will carry the load on offense behind a line with four returning starters, while preseason FCS All-Americans Pius, Lynn and Poole will headline the defense. Pius and Lynn combined for 19.5 sacks last season.

RICHMOND

Coach: Russ Huesman (Seventh season, 33-29)

Last season: 9-4 (6-2 CAA)

Top players: Sr. LB Tristan Wheeler, Sr. DE Marlem Lewis, Sr. OT Ryan Call, So. QB Ryan Wickersham, Gr. DB Aaron Banks.

Outlook: Picked to finish third in one of FCS's strongest conferences, the Spiders will look to make a second straight playoff appearance. They'll be strong up front, with seniors Call on the offensive line and Lewis on the defensive side. Wheeler led the CAA with 110 in tackles in 2022, topping 100 stops for the third straight season. Wickersham, a sophomore, steps in at QB for the record-setting Reece Udinski, who graduated.

HAMPTON

Coach: Robert Prunty (Fourth season, 21-23)

Last season: 4-7 (1-7 CAA)

Top players: Gr. LB Qwasin Townsel, Gr. LB DeAndre Faulk, Sr. RB Darran Butts, Gr. OL J'Cori Shaw.

Outlook: The Pirates were picked to finish last in the CAA but hope to surprise some experts. They have a solid defensive duo in graduate students Townsel (100 tackles last season) and Faulk (76). Banks and Elijah Burruss return to form a decent 1-2 tandem at running back.

VMI

Coach: Danny Rocco (First season)

Last season: 1-10 (0-8 Southern)

Top players: Jr. QB Collin Ironside, WR Chance Knox, CB Alex Oliver, LB Christian Dunn.

Outlook: After finishing last season with nine straight losses and going winless in the Southern Conference, the Keydets hired Rocco, who has had success at Liberty, Richmond and Delaware. This will be his toughest rebuilding job yet, He succeeds Scott Wachemheim and has scrapped the up-tempo offense. He still has Knox (58 catches last year) and Oliver (74 tackles) as building blocks.

