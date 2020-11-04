Remembering an icon: Sean Connery, the ultimate Bond

It was a career that eventually included a range of other popular adventure films that tapped into his man-of-action persona: “The Hunt for Red October,” “Entrapment,” “Indiana Jones and the Final Crusade” and “The Wind and the Lion.”

He’ll be best remembered by me and other fans for creating the character, the persona of this mythical James Bond that’s approaching six decades on screen.

Talking about what was special about his Bond—for me, always the “real” Bond, James Bond—people use terms like suave, sexy, gutty, witty and driven. When I think now about what I liked and still like about Connery’s Bond, it’s that he was a character totally committed to the mission.

Keep in mind that he can be that way in these films because the Bond films are first and foremost true fantasies. Nobody ever could or ever would be able to do the things this secret agent does in these films. Connery made that point himself often after his run in them.

And, yes, looking at the films now, they cross the lines of acceptable behavior. Connery’s Bond wouldn’t think twice about slapping a young woman he’d never met on the behind if it got him somewhere. And he’d shoot first and ask questions later if he thought someone was working for S.P.E.C.T.R.E..