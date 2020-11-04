Remembering an icon: Sean Connery, the ultimate Bond

There was the coolest sports car ever, an Aston Martin DB5, equipped with machine guns, a tire-slashing blade and even an ejector seat.
There were the beautiful women in skimpy outfits, the action scenes and a whole battle that broke out between the good guys and bad at Fort Knox.
But what hooked an 8-year-old me as a James Bond fan for life was Sean Connery, who played the MI6 agent with a license to kill as a no-excuses mix of lover, killer, joker and jilter who men wanted to be and women just wanted.
At least that’s how, on that night at a Richmond drive-in theater, the preteen me was thunderstruck by what he saw on the big outdoor screen.
Sure, going to a drive-in for the first time probably had something to do with me getting hyped. As did the gadgets, the breakneck pace of action and the toss-off comedic quips that would become a Bond trademark.
But mainly I was struck by Connery’s Bond—so cool, so smooth, so suave and so unapologetically dedicated to succeeding in his pursuit to stop the evil plans of the bad guys. In this movie, that meant the deadly duo of Auric Goldfinger and Oddjob, the latter with that deadly bowler.
When he passed away last weekend at age 90, much of the coverage of Connery’s death included the Scottish actor’s portrayal of Bond, despite a career that included critical successes like Alfred Hitchcock’s “Marnie,” John Huston’s “The Man Who Would Be King” and the film that won him a supporting actor Oscar, Brian De Palma’s “The Untouchables.”
It was a career that eventually included a range of other popular adventure films that tapped into his man-of-action persona: “The Hunt for Red October,” “Entrapment,” “Indiana Jones and the Final Crusade” and “The Wind and the Lion.”
He’ll be best remembered by me and other fans for creating the character, the persona of this mythical James Bond that’s approaching six decades on screen.
Talking about what was special about his Bond—for me, always the “real” Bond, James Bond—people use terms like suave, sexy, gutty, witty and driven. When I think now about what I liked and still like about Connery’s Bond, it’s that he was a character totally committed to the mission.
Keep in mind that he can be that way in these films because the Bond films are first and foremost true fantasies. Nobody ever could or ever would be able to do the things this secret agent does in these films. Connery made that point himself often after his run in them.
And, yes, looking at the films now, they cross the lines of acceptable behavior. Connery’s Bond wouldn’t think twice about slapping a young woman he’d never met on the behind if it got him somewhere. And he’d shoot first and ask questions later if he thought someone was working for S.P.E.C.T.R.E..
But goodness, how could the world James Bond inhabits work if he had to live by the rules everyone else has to adhere to?
In the same way we don’t expect Captain Kirk to cruise around in a Chevy or Luke Skywalker to cross the desert on foot, we don’t want Bond to consult the rules of engagement before jumping into a fight.
Connery tapped into that whole notion of the ends justifying the means from the get go, shoving bad guys over cliffs, running over them with his car or tossing one into a pool with a shark in it. Hey, that’s the way the Double-O’s roll.
What made Connery my favorite—and it’s no coincidence that the tough-guy persona of Daniel Craig makes him my second favorite Bond—is the way he was able to shift from suave womanizer one moment to deadly assassin the next and then find the humor to deliver a killer quip by scene’s end.
That’s not an easy thing to do, but he made it look that way. And thankfully, Connery didn’t get overrun with gadgets and silly special effects the way some of the later Bonds did.
Some say acting’s no good if you can see it happening. Like Cary Grant and a handful of others who were able to appear so suave on screen, Connery made you think the combination of suave and savage was his natural state.
