Report: A regal beagle, Megan & Prince Harry adopt beagle from Virginia breeding facility

RICHMOND—The Los Angeles Times reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Megan Markle, have adopted an Envigo beagle from Virginia.

Her name is Mia. She’s a 7-year-old beagle rescued from the Envigo breeding and research plant in Cumberland County, according to the story.

In a “rags to royalty” story, Mia’s new home can be found at Prince Harry and Megan’s sprawling Monecito estate in California.

Mia is one of 4,000 beagles rescued in July from overcrowded and unsanitary conditions at the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland. The Humane Society of the United States has been working with shelters and organizations across the nation to place dogs and puppies for adoption.

Interest in adopting the Envigo beagles is high.

“It’s such a compelling story. They are part of a historic case. This is the largest removal of dogs from a single company in American history,” Dan Paden, vice president for PETA, said.

Paden met and helped care for several of the Envigo beagles at PETA. As for their temperament, he said, “They are initially a bit shy and cautious at first, which is understandable given that their prior contact with humans has been minimal and quite stressful. But they’ve been very fast to adjust and to realize that they can finally be dogs and go for walks, be on grass and sleep in beds rather than a wire cage.”

As for Prince Harry and Megan’s new dog, Mia, she was transported with eight of her newborn puppies from Maryland and adopted from the Beagle Freedom Project, a California beagle rescue group.

According to the LA Times article, the famous couple intentionally picked Mia because she was older.

“It’s wonderful, saw that they adopted a senior dog because they know that puppies are very easy to place,” Paden said. “I think that sets a great example for Americans who are opening up their hearts and homes to the other 3,900 beagles.”