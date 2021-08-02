Retro Reads: Colonial Beach was place for glitz and gambling

It seems entirely likely that a great deal of the new assets in the bank belonged to one person, Delbert Wayne Conner, who appeared to the kingpin of the Colonial Beach casino scene. He owned the Little Reno Casino—now almost as large as a football field, the Jackpot, the Little Steel Pier and the Colonial Beach Hotel, a total of about 1,500 feet of beachfront property. The Reno drew big acts like Guy Lombardo and the Glenn Miller Orchestra. Conner estimated that of the 20,000 people who were now coming to Colonial Beach on the weekends, about 18,000 would walk through the Reno. The Monte Carlo Casino was the only one he didn’t have an interest in. When asked how much he was worth, he cagily replied, “I really couldn’t say. A firm in Washington handles all my books.” He pointed out the three family-friendly carnival-type rides he had already installed, with three more in the works and said, “I think now we have few people who don’t come out. I never hear anybody talking against us.”