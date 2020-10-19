Retro Reads: Remembering the great Fredericksburg fire of 1807

October 1807 was warm and dry in the Fredericksburg area. Warehouses along Sophia Street were full of tobacco and grain. Merchants had just received their fall goods, for which people still paid in pounds, shillings and pence, despite the fact that the new nation was 20 years old.
Thomas Jefferson was in the White House. William Stanard was in his parlor on Princess Anne Street. And most Fredericksburgers were at the racetrack south of town, now the Mayfield neighborhood. All these details would be woven together to create a calamity in the fire that was about to sweep through and destroy half the town.
In what is perhaps a human tendency to ignore good advice—and in this case, a law—Fredericksburgers paid little heed to the Virginia General Assembly’s order to stop building chimneys out of wood and went right on doing it. A 1799 fire did not make much difference. Fire companies had been organized in the 1790s, but they were mainly social organizations. It seems the constant and very real threat of fire had the opposite effect and resulted in a bit of nonchalance.
William Stanard’s body lay in his parlor on the northeastern corner of Princess Anne and Lewis streets on Oct. 19, 1807. The fire most likely started from a spark in the chimney, where cakes were being baked for his funeral. There was a strong wind from the northwest that day, most unfortunate for the very dry town that lay in the direct path of the wind from the burning house up on the hill. The fire must have engulfed the house very quickly, because it was noted that Stanard’s body was rescued with great difficulty.
William Taylor was an agent for Mutual Assurance Society, an insurance company whose records provide much information on the town at the time. His place of business was at the building now known as the Lewis Store on Caroline Street, but he was in the parlor with Stanard when the fire broke out and described running out of the house with the roof ablaze.
The fire quickly spread to the south and east. For some reason, the house on the corner that we now call the Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop—though at the time, it was Henderson’s store—did not burn, although it was directly in the path of the fire. Some have speculated that some patriotic fairy, loyal to the memory of the Revolutionary War doctor, spared the house when others that were farther away and more substantial were completely consumed.
Three full blocks and parts of two others were destroyed. William Taylor said, “The thickest and best improved part of the town is now in ashes, very upwards of 200 houses are entirely destroyed, and to add to the calamity of nearly 100 families in distressed situation in consequence thereof. ... Believe me, this the most awful scene.”
His estimates were a bit high—a total of 45 homes and many warehouses and stores were also obliterated. Fortunately, no one died. But many lost all they had, and some merchants lost their entire stocks.
Meanwhile, the town was slow to organize, most of them having been at the racetrack when the fire broke out. The equipment the city had was no match for the flames. People began to panic, to the point that they weren’t able to think clearly enough to save their property before the flames reached them. The newspaper said there was “consternation that prevailed destroying concert and presence of mind in most of those who were laboriously active.” Since firefighting was a community affair in those days, with most fires being fought by a man-to-man bucket brigade, this presented a problem.
The fire continued on, consuming Weedon’s Tavern on the corner of Caroline and William streets, where R&R Antiques is today. This building had been a gathering spot for revolutionaries in the 18th century, and Thomas Jefferson and George Mason stayed there while they wrote the Virginia Statute on Religious Freedom.
Warehouses along the river, full of newly purchased tobacco, went up in flames, including the building that was on the site of the Old Stone Warehouse (built in 1813 on the burned foundation of its predecessor). The Bank-House, on the site of the current Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), also burned to the ground, but the books and money were saved. From there, according to people’s later recollections, the sparks flew over the river and burned the outhouses and haystacks on the Washington Farm (Ferry Farm).
Though many of the buildings were insured, losses by merchants may have been double the insurance they carried, as most had just received fall stock and warehouses were full. The poor, of course, had no insurance.
The humanitarian effort to help the victims became a story unto itself. The next day, citizens held a mass meeting to help their neighbors and began collecting goods at the jail. They appointed a committee, called “The Committee for the Relief of Sufferers of the late Fire,” led by Benjamin Day, to gather information, record losses, and collect and distribute contributions.
Day, who had been mayor for two terms, kept meticulous records that provide a wealth of information about what types of businesses were operating in the city and their owners, and also the number of poor or uneducated people, which was evident by the number of people who signed their names with an X. Men were chosen to go out in teams of two to collect donations from cities and counties all over Virginia. Other donations came in from cities all over the Eastern Seaboard. President Jefferson contributed $100.
For over a year, Mayor Day recorded the losses, which included everything from hay and oats to furniture and bedding to razors and hair to “my house and what was in it.” Notices were published in the Virginia Herald for three weeks when the committee’s work came to an end, and the records were kept in the Corporation Court from 1808 to 1980, when they were found by Edward Alvey Jr., who then researched and wrote the book, “The Fredericksburg Fire of 1807.”
After the fire, the town took firefighting more seriously. The city was divided into zones, residents patrolled the streets and extinguished unsafe fires, and cisterns were kept in central locations. It took another rash of fires in the 1820s before people began building outbuildings and stables (where fires usually started) out of brick and slate. The town would not see destruction again on the scale of the 1807 fire until the Civil War.
Wendy Migdal is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.
