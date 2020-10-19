Retro Reads: Remembering the great Fredericksburg fire of 1807

William Taylor was an agent for Mutual Assurance Society, an insurance company whose records provide much information on the town at the time. His place of business was at the building now known as the Lewis Store on Caroline Street, but he was in the parlor with Stanard when the fire broke out and described running out of the house with the roof ablaze.

The fire quickly spread to the south and east. For some reason, the house on the corner that we now call the Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop—though at the time, it was Henderson’s store—did not burn, although it was directly in the path of the fire. Some have speculated that some patriotic fairy, loyal to the memory of the Revolutionary War doctor, spared the house when others that were farther away and more substantial were completely consumed.

Three full blocks and parts of two others were destroyed. William Taylor said, “The thickest and best improved part of the town is now in ashes, very upwards of 200 houses are entirely destroyed, and to add to the calamity of nearly 100 families in distressed situation in consequence thereof. ... Believe me, this the most awful scene.”

His estimates were a bit high—a total of 45 homes and many warehouses and stores were also obliterated. Fortunately, no one died. But many lost all they had, and some merchants lost their entire stocks.