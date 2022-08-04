River standalone

The Rappahannock River, seen with the Fredericksburg rail bridge in the distance, can become a boiling torrent after an upstream rainstorm, but can also portray zenlike calmness as it winds its way to the Chesapeake Bay.

In this photograph taken Monday, the serene surface reflects a summer sky.

For more on this vital waterway, check out The Free Lance–Star’s Editorial page on Sunday, when we will remark on the pristine beauty of a lesser-known stretch of the river below the Fall Line between Hopyard Landing in King George County and City Dock.