As a young child, Jesse Lohr got a glimpse of the inner workings of a high school athletic department through his mother’s role in the boosters club at Orange County High School.

“That’s what got me into coaching at a young age,” Lohr said. “I ultimately went off to school and came back and 25 years of coaching have led me to this opportunity.”

Lohr, a Bridgewater College graduate who spent the past eight years as the Hornets’ head varsity football coach, was recently hired as director of student activities at Riverbend High School. He replaces Danny Tryon, who departed in June to take the same position at Brooke Point.

“Developing champions on and off the field is going to be my little go-to motto this year,” Lohr said.

At Orange, Lohr also spent the past five years as an assistant athletic director under Mike Neeley. That role entailed scheduling buses, organizing fundraising efforts and working countless sporting events, he said.

Since returning to his alma mater as a teacher and coach in 1998, he’s also held head coaching positions in baseball, softball and basketball.

“I had a chance to deal with different types of kids and parents,” he said. “All those things have led me to being ready for this opportunity.”

Lohr inherits a collection of programs that have contended for Commonwealth District, Region 5D and Class 5 state titles in recent seasons. With an enrollment exceeding 2,000 students, Riverbend offers a greater opportunity to get students involved in activities and build school spirit, he said.

“Creating an atmosphere everyone wants to be a part of is something I really want to bring to the table there,” he said.

Lohr said his first official day on the job is Monday, and — with fall sports already underway — he plans to hit the ground running by meeting with coaches. Riverbend also has a new principal, Xavier Downs, who was hired earlier this summer.

“Early on, it’s just getting myself grounded and learning the lay of the land and kind of understanding what’s going on,” he said.