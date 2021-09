Rockies easily handle Nationals to keep rolling on road trip

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON—Kyle Freeland struck out seven over six innings, Trevor Story hit a three-run blast and the Colorado Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 6–0 Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers had three hits, including his 14th homer three pitches into the game for a 2–0 Colorado lead. Twelve of Rodgers’ 14 homers this season have come away from hitter-friendly Coors Field.

Story hit a high fly that sneaked over the wall in right field in the fourth to put the Rockies in front 6–0. Story has 23 homers with 14 games left after reaching 24 in each of his previous four full seasons.

Freeland (6-8) gave up seven hits and a walk but lowered his ERA to 4.50. Juan Soto doubled for Washington’s only extra-base hit against Freeland, who had allowed eight home runs in his previous five starts.

Colorado is 7–1 on its nine-game trip that concludes Sunday in Washington. The Rockies are 51–44 since May 30. They were 19-34 prior.

Patrick Corbin (8–15) gave up his league-leading 35th and 36th home runs Saturday to raise his ERA to 6.11. He lasted four innings against Colorado, allowed six runs (five earned), walked three, and struck out five.