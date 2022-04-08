My name is Rolly and I weigh about 6 pounds and am 5 months old. I love to play with... View on PetFinder
Three Fredericksburg-area Mexican restaurants were among half a dozen in Virginia cited for labor violations, the U.S. Department of Labor rep…
Jacob Williamson grows, makes and sells hemp-based CBD products through his family’s Hens and Hemp farm. He went through the permitting process to be a hemp farmer when it became legal in 2019, but now he is leaving the industry.
A Spotsylvania County man was arrested Friday following a nearly six-hour standoff with police during which shots were fired at deputies, poli…
A King George County resident has been arrested in connection with a shooting last month outside a nightspot at Spotsylvania Towne Center.
Military dad surprises his soccer playing daughters on the field at Spotsylvania High School.
A 22-year-old woman has been charged with multiple offenses for allegedly firing several shots during a dispute in Spotsylvania County late Saturday.
A 75-year-old Fredericksburg man died as the result of a three-vehicle crash Tuesday that shut down the Falmouth Bridge for several hours.
A man told Spotsylvania County detectives that he was acting in self defense when he stabbed his former girlfriend at least 20 times last year…
Fredericksburg police are investigating a reported armed robbery that occurred early Monday at a city apartment.
The Edwards Law Firm has filed an appeal of a judge’s dismissal of two claims made on behalf of Courtland High School graduate Makaila Keyes a…
