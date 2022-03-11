Romeo Field

Tags
One man was shot and another was beaten during an altercation at Spotsylvania Towne Centre early Saturday, police said.
A woman who stole nearly $178,000 from a Fredericksburg dental office was ordered Tuesday to serve five years in prison.
Virginia State Police authorities say they will continue investigating sexual assault claims against a retired Spotsylvania County doctor who …
Spotsylvania authorities have identified the man whose remains were discovered last week in the Salem Woods area of the county but are not yet…
More than 200 semitruck drivers and a large crowd of their supporters primarily demanding an end to COVID-19 mandates and high gas prices stop…
A Spotsylvania man was arrested Thursday following a lengthy pursuit that went through much of Spotsylvania and two other counties, police said.
Spotsylvania County School Board Chair Kirk Twigg requested a four-week delay in the consideration of a plan to spend $14 million in carryover…
Every day on her way to work, Fredericksburg City Police Sgt. Aimee Lynch sees Aaron Ramsey walking down Cowan Boulevard on his way to Hugh Me…
Mike Parker, a 27-year-old carpenter, impresses judges with R&B rendition of "Strawberry Wine." Luke Bryant says local musician is a country singer.
The family moved to the Charlottesville area so her father could work for the UVA football team.
